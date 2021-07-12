Charleston airport's new parking crunch is as plane as day — night, actually

Passenger traffic is returning to near pre-COVID-19 levels at Charleston International. And with more airlines offering more flights to more destinations, the state's busiest airport is suddenly staring down a new logistical dilemma.
Carriers with early morning flights usually keep their aircraft at any of the 15 boarding gates overnight, but now more space is needed to accommodate the growing fleet of resting jetliners.
Charleston County Aviation Authority CEO Elliott Summey wants the airport to add a new remote overnight lot with room for at least eight passenger planes. The agency is working with Joint Base Charleston, which owns the runways, to find a site that won't encroach on landings and takeoffs.
"If I could build it now, I could fill it up," Summey said.
Extra overnight aircraft now park on opposite sides of the passenger terminal and in a space between the two concourses, according to airport spokesman Spencer Pryor.
The problem is not expected to be resolved immediately, since it still needs approval from the Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration. The cost or where the money will come from to build it hasn't been determined either. It's expected to cost several million dollars.
"It's not going to happen overnight," Pryor said.
Boeing, Boeing, gone
A longtime Boeing Co. senior vice president and chief lobbyist who was instrumental in bringing the planemaker’s 787 plant to South Carolina is out.
Numerous media outlets reported that Tim Keating left the company last month with little fanfare and no explanation. Boeing subsequently confirmed his departure.
In an internal memo, CEO David Calhoun announced that chief strategy officer Marc Allen is now interim head of the government relations office in Washington, D.C., while the company looks for a permanent replacement, according to the website Defense One.
Keating — a former adviser to President Bill Clinton — joined Boeing in 2008.
Defense One, which broke the news, said he was instrumental in the company’s expansion into South Carolina, citing a unidentified former colleague who called his work to establish the Palmetto State campus “masterful exercise in local politics.” It did not elaborate on the statement, though it could be a reference to the tax breaks and other incentives the company received for setting up an East Coast Dreamliner campus, or to the new Congressional allies the deal yielded.
This year, Boeing consolidated the 787 program at its newer South Carolina outpost and shut down the original line near Seattle under a cost-cutting plan.
Keating was the company's point man on several local initiatives, including a $500,000 donation to the International African American Museum being built in downtown Charleston and several workforce training programs. He also was accompanied then-CEO Dennis Muilenberg when President Donald Trump visited the South Carolina plant a few years ago and was thrust in the thick of the political crisis following the two fatal 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 that are costing the company billions.
"Keating might not have stayed at Boeing as long as he did except out of a sense of responsibility because the company was in dire straits," Loren Thompson, a defense consultant with close ties to Boeing, told Reuters.
Keating talked about the company's decision to invest in North Charleston at a 2019 event marking the 10-year anniversary of the East Coast move.
"When Boeing sought to expand our operations a decade ago, we saw something special in South Carolina," he said. "And today, it is clear that we made the right choice."
Quarterly update
A South Carolina paper maker's stock last quarter certainly looked good on paper.
Domtar Corp. led the way among the Palmetto State's publicly traded companies with a nearly 49 percent runup in its shares for the April-June period. The stock jumped to about $55 in May, when the York County manufacturer agreed to go private under a $3 billion sale to Canadian rival Paper Excellence. The deal, which works to $55.50 per share, is on track to close this year.
Other notable stock gains for last quarter included Rock Hill-based 3-D technology maker 3D Systems Corp., up 46 percent, and a pair of consumer lenders from the Upstate: Regional Management, which climbed, 43 percent, and World Acceptance Corp., which increased by 24 percent.
Of the 17 public companies based in South Carolina, an even dozen reported gains in their stock prices. The entire group was up 13.5 percent from March 31-June 30. And their shares were nearly 40 percent higher than they were on Jan. 4, fueled by an outsized 272 percent increase for 3D Systems, according to pricing data from CNBC.
M&A: a crash course
In a bang-up deal, a publicly traded Canadian based company has corralled a chain of auto-body repair centers that was launched in the South Carolina Midlands more than 45 years ago.
The Boyd Group Inc. of Winnipeg said it acquired John Harris Body Shops though its U.S.-based Gerber Collision & Glass subsidiary. The deal was finalized June 30. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Boyd describes itself as one of the largest owners and operators of independent collision repair centers in North America based on its more than 760 locations and roughly $1.6 billion last year in revenue in U.S. currency. In addition to Gerber, which is headquartered in Chicago, the parent company’s other trade names are Boyd Autobody and Assured Automotive. It also runs a large auto-glass repair and replacement business under various brands.
The John Harris chain was established in Columbia in 1975 and grew to 16 locations at the time of the sale. All but three of shops are in the Palmetto State, including one each in Mount. Pleasant, North Charleston and Summerville. The others are in Georgia.
“The acquisition of these repair centers will introduce our brand and leading service model to new customers and further assist our insurance clients,” said Kevin Burnett, chief operating officer of Gerber Collision.
Sign on the line
Athletes are not the only ones to sign letters of intent for their education these days.
Six South Carolina high schoolers and would-be electrical line workers did the honors by putting pen to paper to become part of Santee Cooper’s Power Associates Program.
As part of the work-scholarship apprenticeship initiative, the state-owned power company covers tuition, fees, books and any tool requirements for participants as they prepare for careers in the electric utility business. Santee Cooper partners with Trident Technical College, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and York Technical College on the two-year program.
A pair of scholarship paths are geared toward line workers and other related careers. Graduates will be considered for openings at Santee Cooper, but they aren't obligated to work for the Moncks Corner-based public utility.
“The students will get real world hands-on experience in the power industry,” spokeswoman Nicole Aiello said.
Santee Cooper has hired 55 graduates of the program over the past decade, including 18 employees who are still on the payroll.
Inking letters of intent last week were: Prestin Woodring of Conway High; Wyatt Williams of Berkeley High; Dean Hawyer of Wando High; Nathan Crump of Georgetown High; Josie Cantey of Spring Hill High; and Cody Smith of Goose Creek High.