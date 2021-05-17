Charleston airport traffic climbs to 70% of pre-pandemic volume in April

NORTH CHARLESTON — Nearly 286,000 more passengers traveled through Charleston International in April than the same month last year, and traffic is expected to swell considerably in June.

The airport handled almost 301,000 travelers last month compared to a paltry 15,000 a year earlier, when stay-at-home orders and fears of catching COVID-19 sidelined the airline industry.

Charleston International operated at 70 percent of normal passenger volume last month based on 2019 figures. That is expected to rise to almost 90 percent in May, and even higher next month.

"We are expecting June to be the best June ever," said Gary Edwards, a liaison between the Charleston County Aviation Authority and the tourism marketing agency Explore Charleston.

In June 2019, Charleston International accommodated 465,504 passengers.

The traffic predictions are tied to plans by carriers to resume and in some cases expand their air service options this year.

Several airlines brought back service in the spring as travelers became comfortable boarding planes again. United, JetBlue, Allegiant and Southwest recently announced additional flights from Charleston to several destinations.

Charleston International also is served by Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier and Silver.

While last month's passenger count is the highest since the pre-pandemic days in February 2020, it's still 30 percent below average.

The traffic at Charleston International began ticking up in March as more people were vaccinated. It had been hovering at 40 percent of normal levels since last summer.