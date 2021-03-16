Charleston airport to see 90% of carrier capacity return by May

With vaccines being administered and many people started to look at the coronavirus in the rearview mirror, Charleston International plans to see airlines offering 90 percent of their pre-COVID passenger capacity by May.

The leader of the airport board said March 16 nearly 250,000 seats will be available to travelers as carriers ramp service back up. That compares to about 273,000 in May 2019, 10 months before the pandemic decimated the air travel industry.

All of the major carriers at Charleston International plan to add more daily nonstop flights, increasing monthly departures from 1,681 this month to 2,312 in May.

"May could be higher," said Helen Hill, chairwoman of Charleston County Aviation Authority and CEO of tourism agency Explore Charleston.

Delta Air Lines, the airport's largest carrier by volume, will go from eight Atlanta-bound flights a day to start the year to 10 flights in May. It also will boost service to Detroit to three times a day.

Similarly, American Airlines will serve its Charlotte hub more frequently from the Lowcountry, going to nine routes a day from six at the beginning of the year.

United, Southwest and Frontier will serve Denver three times a day. The market is now being served on a non-daily basis by United and Southwest.

Alaska Airlines will go from three times a week to daily service to Seattle, and JetBlue will increase its flights to Los Angeles from Saturday only to four times a week.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Flights to Boston, Dallas, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and all three airports serving New York City — JFK, LaGuardia and Newark — also will see increased service.

Some carriers, such as Allegiant, will add new destinations in late May: Louisville, Ky., and the St. Louis area.

"We are at the forefront of bringing our flights back," Hill said. "People are ready to go somewhere. I'm ready to go somewhere."

She also noted that the increase in seat offerings doesn't mean every flight will be filled.

For instance, of the 273,000 seats available in May 2019, about 235,000 were sold, leaving about 14 percent of them empty, according to airport data.

Still, while the airport has been operating at 40 percent passenger capacity for several months, including February, the number of ticket holders is projected to be down 27 percent this month, 20 percent in April and 10 percent in May, based on data from 2019.

About 62,000 more seats are being offered in March over February for a total of just over 173,000. Another 24,000 seats will become available in April, with 50,000 more to follow in May.

Air service declined by 96 percent across the nation last April as people were told to stay home during the coronavirus lockdown. Traffic could return to pre-COVID levels by 2022, based on current projections.