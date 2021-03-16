Charleston airport to see 90% of airline passenger seats return by May

With vaccines being administered and many people started to look at the coronavirus in the rearview mirror, Charleston International will see airlines offering 90 percent of their pre-COVID passenger seats by May.

The leader of the airport board said March 16 nearly 250,000 seats will be offered as carriers ramp service back up. In May 2019, about 273,000 seats were offered.

All of the major carriers at what has traditionally been the state's busiest airport plan to add more daily nonstop flights by May.

For instance, Delta Air Lines, the airport's largest carrier by volume, will go from eight flights a day in January to 10 flights a day in May to Atlanta. The Georgia-based airline also will boost service to Detroit from less than daily in January to three times a day in May.

American Airlines will serve Charlotte more frequently, going to nine routes a day from six at the beginning of the year.

United, Southwest and Frontier will serve Denver three times a day. The market is now being served on a non-daily basis by United and Southwest.

Alaska Airlines will go from three times a week to daily service to Seattle, and JetBlue will increase its flights to Los Angeles from Saturday only to four times a week.

Flights to Boston, Dallas, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and all three airports serving New York City — JFK, LaGuardia and Newark — also will see increased service.

Some carriers, such as Allegiant, will add new destinations in May. In addition to already serving Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Punta Gorda, Fla., the Las Vegas-based airline will add flights to Louisville, Ky., and the St. Louis, Mo., area on May 28.

"We are at the forefront of bringing our flights back," said Helen Hill, chairwoman of Charleston County Aviation Authority and CEO of tourism agency Explore Charleston.

"People are ready to go somewhere," she said. "I'm ready to go somewhere."

She also noted that the increase in seat offerings doesn't mean every flight will be filled.

For instance, of the 273,000 seats available in May 2019, about 235,000 actually had departing passengers, according to Charleston airport information.

Still, while the airport has been operating at 40 percent passenger capacity for several months, including February, the number of ticket holders is expected to be down just 27 percent in March, 20 percent in April and just 10 percent in May, based on data from 2019.

About 62,000 more seats are being offered in March over February for a total of just over 173,000. Another 24,000 seats will become available in April and 50,000 more will be offered in May.

Last year in April, air service declined by 96 percent at the airport and across the nation as people were told to stay home during the coronavirus lockdown. It slowly grew from those dire numbers and could return to normal by 2022, based on current projections.