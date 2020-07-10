Charleston airport to require face masks starting Monday as coronavirus cases surge

Charleston International Airport will require face masks for anyone entering the terminal, starting Monday, as coronavirus cases in the Charleston area and across the country continue to surge.

Visitors and passengers should bring a face covering, such as a bandana, scarf, T-shirt or other fabric that covers the nose and mouth at all times while in the airport.

Masks can be removed briefly to eat or drink, but must otherwise be worn. Anyone not wearing a mask will be asked to put one on.

Almost all airlines already require passengers to wear face coverings at ticket counters, upon boarding and during their flights.

All employees who have been issued a security badge by the Charleston County Aviation Authority will be required to use facial coverings inside airport public areas as well.

“It is important for us to put protocols in place that reflect the concerns of the community and inspire confidence among the traveling public,” said Elliott Summey, CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. "The health and safety of our passengers and employees at CHS is our number one priority, and it is going to take all of us to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Aviation Authority board Chairwoman Helen Hill echoed his remarks.

"The information is clear. COVID-19 infection rates are rising rapidly," Hill said. "Every business and individual must do their part to impact the growth and spread of this virus in our community. Each of us has a choice to make. Will we embrace safety to protect each other in order to keep our businesses open, maintain the positive economic momentum we've achieved to date, and realize a complete recovery sooner?"

Hill, also CEO of tourism agency Explore Charleston, also noted the historic city is celebrating its 350th anniversary during the pandemic.

"Our community has a history of overcoming adversity," she said. "Let's come together to show the world how we can overcome this crisis."

The airport has partnered with the Medical University of South Carolina to conduct an environmental, health, and business flow analysis, as a part of MUSC’s Back2Business initiative. The airport has also put in place various other measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its passengers and employees.

All airport users are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing measures and other CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of germs. This includes washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

To enforce the six-foot social distancing rules at the airport, the authority has placed “social distancing” markings on floors at security checkpoints, airline ticket counters and other areas.