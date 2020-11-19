Charleston airport to open one level of new parking deck for free virus testing by MUSC

NORTH CHARLESTON — With plenty of parking at Charleston International as passenger rates are expected to remain near 50 percent during the holidays because of the coronavirus, the airport will open one level of the new multi-tier garage for free COVID-19 testing starting Monday.

The airport is partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina to provide two types of tests on the fourth level of the new five-level structure.

Results from the rapid tests are typically available within minutes. Results from the second type of test, which are considered more accurate, are generally available within 24 hours.

Testing will be free for not only airport travelers but the general public. Those requesting tests also will not pay to exit the garage.

People can enter the garage via the new traffic circle off International Boulevard, retrieve a deck ticket, drive into the parking garage, take the test in their car and have someone from MUSC validate their parking ticket for free.

"Since our travel numbers will be down and we have the space, not only will this help us but it will help the greater community," Summey said. "We are serious about people having a healthy airport so they will feel more confident about being able to travel."

Testing will be offered at no cost to the Aviation Authority, he said.

More details, including what times the tests will be available, are expected to be announced late Thursday or early Friday, according to airport spokesman Spencer Pryor.