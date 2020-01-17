Charleston International didn't quite make land 5 million passengers in 2019, but the state's busiest airport still set a new record.

The growing terminal saw 4.87 million people arrive and depart last year, up more than 400,000, or 9 percent, over 2018, according to the final tally from Charleston airport officials.

December's numbers alone came in at more than 390,000, 13.2 percent higher than in 2018.

To put the airport's passenger growth in perspective, the terminal reported 2 million passengers in 2010, punctuating the airport's phenomenal growth in just nine years.

Helping to propel the airport to record passenger heights was the addition of British Airways' nonstop flights to London last year, the first uninterrupted transatlantic route from not only Charleston but also South Carolina. The seasonal route returns for twice-weekly flights in late March.

Also, last year several carriers added routes to new cities across the U.S., a trend that's expected to carry over into the new year.

Served by nine airlines, carriers fly to nearly 30 cities in 18 states, the District of Columbia and London.

Airport CEO Paul Campbell attributed the airport's surging passenger count to the growth in airlines and additional service to new cities.

"We are becoming a more popular tourist and business destination," Campbell said. "We have to stay ahead of the growth and that dovetails in with our expansion plans."

Additional routes are already being added in the new year, with Allegiant announcing earlier this week it will tack on twice-weekly flights to Louisville, Ky., in May. Southwest Airlines plans to take on Delta Air Lines for part of the Atlanta market this summer while also adding a Kansas City connection.

To meet the airport's growth over the past few years, it added five new gates as part of a $200 million overhaul of the terminal and is now building a $100 million parking deck with more than 3,000 spaces.

Over the next few years is the expansion of the airline ticket counter stations to allow room for more carriers as the airport continues to grow and the addition of a new wing with several more gates jutting out from where the rental car pavilion is located.

Rental cars will move into the bottom floor of the new parking garage when it opens later this year.