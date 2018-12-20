Charleston International Airport reached a sky-high milestone in November, surpassing 4 million passengers in one year for the first time.
More than 4.1 million ticket holders traveled in and out of the terminal through the first 11 months of the year. And with December's usually strong figures still to come, the airport is poised to end the year with more than 4.4 million passengers.
For January through November, nearly 13 percent more people traveled through the airport than during the same period last year, even with the runways closed for four days in January because of a snowstorm and three days in September as a hurricane loomed offshore.
Airport director Paul Campbell attributed the growth to more airlines offering more flights to more destinations.
“New airlines give our customers more choices for nonstop travel and help spur new passenger growth that benefits all our air carriers," he said.
In November, just over 400,000 people flew in and out of the airport, pushing the count for the year to 4,124,370. The year-end total for 2018 will be available next month. Last year, more than 326,000 people traveled through the terminal in December.
The airport just missed the 4 million mark by about 12,000 passengers in 2017.
Topping 4 million passengers is a significant achievement, airport officials said. It's the result of the region's growing tourism, business and manufacturing sectors.
In 2018, two new air carriers — Allegiant and Frontier —began offering flights alongside existing carriers American, Delta, Southwest, JetBlue, United and Alaska airlines.
In addition to new airlines, existing services contributed to the airport's passenger growth by replacing smaller aircraft with larger planes seating 100-plus passengers.
The airport's surge in passenger count is expected to continue to climb in the new year.
In April, South Carolina’s first international flight between Charleston and London will take to the skies aboard a British Airways Boeing 787.