Charleston airport settles suit with contractor over alleged defects in $200M terminal work

Five years after Charleston airport officials celebrated the $200 million overhaul of the terminal, they have now settled one of the lawsuits stemming from the nearly half-decade-long construction project.

Charleston County Aviation Authority and the lead contractor, a joint venture between Texas-based Austin Commercial and Hitt Contracting of Virginia, agreed to a payment by the airport agency of $2.125 million in late June.

The contractor had originally claimed it was owed several million dollars more, but both parties agreed to the settlement to avoid rising legal costs amid the long-running dispute.

The Aviation Authority sued the Austin-Hitt Joint Venture in 2018 after firing the company earlier that year, claiming construction flaws, leaks, missed deadlines and unfinished work.

The suit alleged the lead contractor failed to keep up its end of the contract over dates set for completion of certain work phases and didn't turn over documents related to the project.

The airport agency also pointed out a contract extension included a clause that said the airport was not responsible if the contractor missed deadlines.

The contracting firms fired back, saying the airport owner kept making changes and adding terms to the extensive terminal makeover that prevented the joint venture from meeting deadlines and avoiding cost overruns in a project that bled into five years.

The contractor claimed the airport was withholding the final $7.15 million of the $165 million contract. The joint venture also was seeking another $2.15 million for work performed outside the scope of the original deal, items the builder said the Aviation Authority was responsible for funding.

The airport acknowledged early on it owned Austin-Hitt money — about $2.7 million. The Aviation Authority said it paid the contractor in March 2018 after deducting costs for the alleged unfinished work, repairs, liquidated damages and other expenses.

Like any compromised settlement, both parties walked away with less than they sought.

The Aviation Authority doesn't have to pay the contractor all of the disputed amount, but it paid enough to satisfy Austin-Hitt.

"The disputed claims were resolved to the parties' mutual satisfaction," the contractor said in the agreement.

The lead contractor also agreed to pay any outstanding debts to subcontractors as part of the deal. One of the subcontractors had sued Austin-Hitt over nonpayment, but that legal filing was folded into the larger lawsuit.

"It's a real good settlement," Charleston airport CEO Elliott Summey said. "It's good to get it behind us. There were some issues we had to work through, but the renovation is beautiful, and we are ready to move ahead."

The accord came after the airport board authorized a negotiated settlement in mid-June, but the Aviation Authority had to wait for the Austin-Hitt legal team to sign off on it.

The compromise does not affect the pending lawsuit that was filed later in 2018 over the installation of a cable system that controls airport operations. The Aviation Authority is seeking at least $1.5 million related to the work.

The agency sued Fentress Architects of Colorado and subcontractor Burns Engineering of Pennsylvania, alleging they modified drawings to eliminate four telecommunication cable rooms from one floor and relocate them to the ground-floor apron level.

That, according to the lawsuit, required the low-voltage lines to exceed the maximum 295 feet to meet performance requirements. The airport said it identified seven areas were the cables were too long.

The Aviation Authority had already paid for the work, but the agency said it filed the lawsuit to recoup the cost to redesign the cable installation and construction expenses along with any business interruption costs.

"The cable runs everything, and it's too long," airport attorney Arnold Goodstein said. "Right now we don't have any trouble with it, but we might."