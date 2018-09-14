Charleston International will reopen for business Saturday, with the hope of resuming commercial air service around midday.
Officials announced the decision Friday afternoon.
"We continue to monitor the storm and weather forecasts, and we are in regular communication with our airlines and with Joint Base Charleston, owner of the runways at CHS," according to the 1 p.m. advisory. "All are committed to resuming air service as soon as possible and when it is safe."
Passengers are being advised to their air carrier for information on cancellations, for rebooking assistance and for information on travel waivers.
The airport was shut down late Wednesday in response to Hurricane Florence. The storm made landfall in Wilmington, N.C., early Friday, and its threat to Charleston area has diminished though strong winds and rain are expected from outer bands.