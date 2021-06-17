Charleston airport sees 88% of pre-COVID traffic in May; July could set record

Passengers and flights continue to return to Charleston International, leading officials to project a new high will be reached by mid-summer.

"We are scheduled to have July as the greatest month of this airport," Elliott Summey, CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority, said of the expected number of air travelers.

The projection came after the state's busiest airport reported that its May passenger count came in at nearly 88 percent of the pre-COVID-19 level.

Last month, nearly 410,000 arrivals and departures traveled through the airport, up 700 percent from the 51,000 tallied a year earlier. In May 2019, traffic totaled roughly 469,000.

Through May, the airport has seen about 1.2 million travelers coming and going in 2021. That compares to about 887,000 for the same period in 2020 and nearly 1.9 million in 2019, which was the busiest year ever for Charleston International.

No traffic records are expected to be broken this year, but passenger volume is poised to rebound further with the addition of startup Breeze Airways and with other established carriers adding flights from the Lowcountry.

Summey said Charleston International is recovering about 20 percent faster than the national average. June could bring it close to 100 percent of pre-pandemic passenger levels.

"Leisure travel has come back," Summey said. "Business travel is taking a bit longer, but I see it coming back."