The state's busiest airport soared to new heights in 2018.
Nearly half a million more people flew in and out of Charleston International last year than in 2017, setting a new record at 4.47 million
The number of ticket holders climbed 12.1 percent over the previous year, even with the airport shut down four days in January 2018 because of a snowstorm and three days in September as a hurricane loomed offshore.
Along with existing carriers adding new route options, discount carriers Frontier and Allegiant landed at the airport for the first time last year with new destinations.
Passenger numbers could climb even higher in 2019.
“New carriers, additional destinations and larger aircraft on existing routes signal a positive future,” airport CEO Paul Campbell said.
In April, British Airways will launch the first nonstop international flights between Charleston and London on a Boeing 787.
The new airline will bring to nine the number of carriers serving Charleston. Others include Alaska, American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United.
Charleston International's passenger growth has more than doubled since 2010, the result of the region’s growing tourism, business and manufacturing sectors and influx of new residents.
To meet the surging number of people choosing to fly in and out of Charleston, the airport will begin building a 3,005-space, five-tier parking deck this month behind the existing three-level garage.
To pay for the new $88 million structure, the airport borrowed $64.7 million through a bond issue this week. The amount dropped from a previous $72 million partially because the interest rate improved to 3.83 percent at closing.
“The rating agencies applauded the airport’s impressive growth trend, stable leadership and solid financial management, and the market responded favorably this week,” said Sam Howell, Charleston County Aviation Authority’s bond attorney. “Investor demand exceeded our expectations and resulted in improved financing terms.”
Board Chairman Walter Hundley said the bonding measure allows the airport to enter the next phase of its master plan.
“We have experienced incredible growth in passenger traffic," he said. "Our commitment is to ensure our infrastructure keeps pace with demand.”
Future improvements recently mentioned include expanding the airline ticket counter and eventually adding a third concourse in the rental car lot. Rental cars will move to the ground floor of the new parking deck when it's completed.