Passenger traffic climbed 20 percent in July at Charleston International, extending a double-digit growth spurt for South Carolina's busiest airport.
Airline boardings increased 19.3 percent from a year ago to 225,590 travelers, the Charleston County Aviation Authority said Friday. The number of arrivals rose 21 percent to 224,693 in July, traditionally a busy vacation month.
The gains bring the year-to-date tally to nearly 2.6 million leisure and business travelers, or 12 percent more compared to the first seven months of 2017.
Charleston International expects to accommodate at least 4 million flyers by Dec. 31, up from 3.98 million in 2017.
“This year we have welcomed two near airlines and added a half dozen new destination cities to the flights schedules," airport CEO Paul Campbell said in a written statement. "We continue to work diligently to offer the air service that our customers want to see in Charleston.”
Charleston International is served by eight carriers: American, Delta, Southwest, United, Frontier, Allegiant, Alaska and JetBlue. They offer nonstop flights to 30 airports in 25 U.S. cities.
The airlines didn't add to their flight schedules in July, but earlier this month, Frontier began offering service to Minneapolis-St. Paul from the Lowcountry. The Twin Cities are a new nonstop destination from Charleston International.