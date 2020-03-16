Charleston airport's pet project comes as a relief to four-legged travelers

Fido now has a place to go inside Charleston International.
As more travelers include their four-legged companions in their jaunts, airports are rolling out pet relief stations within their terminals.
The state's busiest airport now has one, in a recess of Concourse A, complete with the requisite red fire hydrant.
Since 2009, the U.S. Department of Transportation has required airlines to provide animal relief stations and an escort to those areas for passengers traveling with a service animal. CHS has had two — both outdoors, on either end of the terminal
A subsequent rule adopted in 2017 requires at least one inside with the post-security areas at airports with more than 10,000 departing passengers annually. Charleston International more than qualifies. It is approaching about 5 million arriving and departing air travelers a year.
CHS isn't the first in South Carolina to provide an indoor nature-break station. Myrtle Beach International beat it to the punch, according to its website.
Pet owners are urged to clean up after their pets and use provided disposal bags and receptacles.
Most airports have extended the use of pet relief stations to law enforcement dogs, emotional support animals and airport therapy dogs. The areas must also be wheelchair-accessible and close to boarding gates so service animals can access them.
Raze you two
Finance delivered the final knockout punches to two former Mount Pleasant fast-food sites.
An abandoned Burger King at 1825 U.S. Highway 17 and a Hardee's farther south at Johnnie Dodds and Houston Northcutt boulevards were recently reduced to rubble to make way for a pair of new JPMorgan-run Chase bank branches.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. has maintained a low-key commercial presence in the local market since 2018, when it opened a loan office in downtown Charleston to court small and mid-sized businesses.
Its plans to open retail branches in the suburbs became public last summer. The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has since approved the expansion.
Chase also plans to open a branch near Azalea Square in Summerville
Holding fourth
A Charleston-based real estate firm accustomed to pulling off outsized deals has added a fresh notch in its belt.
Greystar’s Park 12-The Collection in Southern California was ranked by RealPage as the fourth-largest apartment complex to open its doors in the U.S. in 2019.
The 718-unit rental project cost $400 million to build and is in the East Village area of downtown San Diego, which happens to share the same latitude as the developer’s home town. It was completed in May next to Petco Park, the home field of the Padres, and features a 37-story main tower and a series of low-rise buildings along with 45,000 square feet of commercial space.
“Some of the community’s unique amenities include Hello Alfred (a personal concierge service), a putting green, and a sports lounge with bowling lanes,” RealPage noted.
Greystar was founded by former S.C. Commerce Department chief Bob Faith. Headquartered on Meeting Street. it has more than 15,000 employees and is one of the largest apartment management and investment firms in the country, with properties in nearly 200 markets worldwide. Late last year, Greystar finalized its 10th investment fund, raising $2 billion for future acquisitions.
Trade tiff
Goose Creek-based metal maker JW Aluminum has sparked an investigation by the International Trade Commission into whether foreign imports of aluminum sheet are getting illegal government support.
The alleged subsidies allow the foreign aluminum producers to sell their products in the U.S. market at prices that are below fair market value, hurting domestic aluminum makers, according to a complaint filed with the panel.
JW Aluminum was joined by five other U.S. aluminum producers in requesting the investigation.
The countries named in the complaint include: Bahrain, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Oman, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey.
The commission expects to forward its initial findings to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission by April 30.
JW Aluminum, which makes flat-rolled aluminum for the automotive and construction industries, is in the midst of a $255 million expansion at its Goose Creek site that will add modern equipment and production capacity. The manufacturer also has an office complex in Daniel Island.
Deferred debate
The legal debate over local tour guides will have to wait.
The city of Charleston was scheduled to make a case in federal court this week for a guide testing process that a free speech group claimed was unconstitutional.
The dispute started in early 2016 when the Arlington, Va.-based Institute for Justice filed a lawsuit on behalf of three would-be tour guides who failed to score the required 80 percent on the city's mandatory exam.
For years, aspiring guides had to receive city certification by passing the test before they were legally allowed to lead paid tours in downtown Charleston.
The complaint described the process as overly burdensome and argued that it violated free speech rights. In August 2018, U.S. District Court Judge David Norton agreed, forcing the city to make the exams optional.
Then last January, the city filed a notice with the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., challenging the ruling.
Oral arguments were scheduled for Wednesday, but they've been put off until May.
In the more than a year and a half that's passed since Charleston had to make its test optional, people have continued to pursue certification anyway. In 2019, the first full year that the exam wasn't required, 73 people took it, just 10 fewer people than the year before.
Local tour guides also formed a coalition called the Palmetto Guild that only city-certified guides can join.
Buckeye State-bound
The former chief executive officer of Roper St. Francis has lined up a new high-level health-care gig in the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Lorraine Lutton will become president and CEO of Trinity Health’s Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, it was announced last week. She starts April 6.
“Lorraine is a strategic, forward-thinking leader with broad experience in health care, and we are thrilled she is joining the Mount Carmel team,” board chair Jordan Hansell said in a prepared statement. “We are confident she will lead our ministry forward and will ensure we continue to serve our community with the compassion and excellence that have been our hallmarks for 134 years.”
Lutton joined Roper in 2016 and was still around for the September opening of its new 50-bed Berkeley County hospital, its fourth.
She stepped down as CEO in November following an ownership shakeup that left Bon Secours Mercy Health with the biggest stake in the nonprofit medical system, which employs about 6,000 workers in the region. She was to become a regional operations executive at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours at the end of last year.
Her new employer is larger than Roper in terms of payroll. Mount Carmel has more than 10,000 workers, 2,000 physicians and 900 volunteers at four hospitals and numerous other health care facilities in Central Ohio. It serves about 1 million patients a year, according to its website.
Roper has yet to name Lutton’s replacement. It recently hired an executive search firm to handle the recruiting process and expects the process will be wrapped up this spring.