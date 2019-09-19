Nearly 9 percent more people traveled through Charleston International Airport during the first eight months of this year over the same period last year, setting the state's busiest terminal up for a notch below 5 million passengers for the entire year.
Through August, roughly 3.3 million ticket holders flew in and out of the Lowcountry. About 450,000 of them traveled last month, up 6.2 percent over August 2018.
With some of the busiest travel months ahead, the airport could see roughly 4.8 million to 4.9 million passengers this year, according to CEO Paul Campbell.
Last year, the airport reported a record 4.47 million people coming and going.