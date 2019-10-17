Just like last year, the threat of a hurricane closed Charleston International Airport for several days in September.

Still, the number of passengers traveling through the state's busiest terminal climbed by nearly 37,000 last month when Hurricane Dorian clipped the coast. That's up 11.6 percent over the same month last year when Hurricane Florence threatened the Lowcountry.

In September, 352,666 ticket holders flew in and out of Charleston International. For the year so far through the first nine months, 3.6 million people have traveled through the terminal, up by more than 300,000 for the year, or 9.2 percent higher than last year through September.

Charleston International added British Airways and the state's first transatlantic nonstop flights to London this year, helping to boost its numbers. Those seasonal twice-weekly flights will end Oct. 24, but will return next spring on March 29.

Last year, the airport ferried a record 4.47 million people through its terminal. It's expected to notch just below 5 million for the year at between 4.8 million and 4.9 million passengers, according to airport CEO Paul Campbell.