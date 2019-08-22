Charleston International Airport continues to be popular with travelers as passenger levels rose nearly 10 percent during the first seven months of the year.
Last month, 464,242 ticket holders flew in and out of the state's busiest terminal, 3.1 percent more than the same month in 2018.
For the year through July, 2.82 million people have arrived and departed at Charleston airport. That's up from about 2.58 million for the first seven months of 2018.
Last year, the airport ferried 4.47 million through its terminal. That number is expected to reach about 4.8 million by the end of the year, according to airport CEO Paul Campbell.