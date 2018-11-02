Drivers picking up travelers at Charleston International may have an easier time finding a parking spot this holiday season.
The airport opened its expanded cellphone waiting area Friday, doubling the capacity of the short-term parking area to 80 spaces. The lot has also been outfitted with new lighting fixtures and handicap spots.
The waiting area had been overflowing during peak travel periods, said Hernan Peña, airport deputy director who oversees engineering and construction.
"This additional parking will ease the crunch experienced during those times," Peña said.
The airport first added the cellphone waiting area in 2009 to ease parking for people picking up passengers and to alleviate congestion in front of the terminal.
The cellphone waiting area addition is part of a larger effort to expand parking capacity at the increasingly busy airport.
Two seasonal, remote parking lots are being connected into one larger lot, adding 176 new spaces. Airport officials say the expansion is on track to open for the holiday rush, now just a few weeks away.
Construction on a five-story parking deck will also begin early next year, adding 3,000 spots. The garage is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020, and is expected to cost about $100 million.
A ride-share staging area for travelers using apps like Uber and Lyft and a third parking deck are also on the airport's docket, but timelines for those projects haven't been set.