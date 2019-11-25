Charleston International's growth soared by double digits in recent years as airlines added more flights to more destinations to meet the demands of more people moving to the region for work and more visitors lured by the area's history, culture and food.

But the rip-roaring days of roughly 10 percent gains each year may be coming to an end.

"Growth appears to be slowing," said Doug Boston, chief financial officer at the Charleston County Aviation Authority, which oversees the airport. "It looks like we are not going to have double-digit growth in 2020."

He added the number of people boarding airplanes is expected to be down compared to previous years.

The airport saw just under 7 percent more boarding passengers from July through September, the first three months of its new budget year. That's down slightly from last year's 8 percent jump for the three-month period, Boston said.

And though growth is not expected to be as strong as the average 10.4 percent over the past nine years, the nearly 7 percent increase is double the average at airports nationally, Boston said.

"Seven percent is nothing to sneeze at," he quipped.

He also noted that the second quarter — October through December — could be more telling of a trend, but that's also one of the heaviest travel periods of the year with all of the holiday traffic. October's passenger count was up 9.2 percent, and officials believe that will continue into the final two months of the year.

The third fiscal quarter, from January through March, is usually the slowest travel period, but it was up 12.7 percent this year over the same time frame in 2018, even after accounting for the 30,000 lost passengers from the four-day airport shutdown during January's snowstorm last year.

The economy is expected to continue to grow next year, but just not at the higher pace of past years, according to most economists. The slight slowdown is expected to impact air travel as well.

Most of Charleston airport's revenue streams are dependent on the traveling public. They include fees for landing aircraft, apron and taxiway use and fuel.

Other income sources, such as parking, advertising and investment income, are approaching capacity for further increased returns, Boston said.

Areas where the airport could make up revenue include increasing cargo handling capacity, adding retail offerings from the newly built kitchen that supports British Airways' seasonal runs between Charleston and London, and exploring uses for airport property such as a hotel or convenience store.

"We own land, and there might be a better use for it," Boston said.

Airport board chairwoman Helen Hill agreed.

"We need to look at all of our property," she said.

Of the kitchen, Boston said the airport could offer "grab-and-go" sandwich offerings that are sold at convenience stores as an example of a way to bring in more income.

"Our first job is to make that profitable," Boston said of the kitchen.

One area the airport is considering for a greater income return is parking. By creating zoned parking areas, it could charge customers more the closer they choose to park near the terminal.

The finance director's remarks on next year's expected growth came after the Aviation Authority received a "a clean audit opinion" on its finances for the 12 months that ended in June from the accounting firm Mauldin & Jenkins.

Revenue for the 12 months that ended in June rose 17 percent over the previous year, cash flow from operations jumped by $11 million and passenger growth for departing ticketholders climbed 12 percent to 4.7 million.

During the 12-month period, the agency expanded its cell phone waiting area, constructed a new lot for taxis and ride-hailing providers, expanded the ticket lobby queuing area and started building a 3,005-space parking deck that's expected to be finished before Thanksgiving 2020.

For the current calendar year, the airport expects to see between 4.8 million and 4.9 million passengers arriving and departing. That's up from 4.47 million in 2019.

And while slower growth is projected, the number of passengers is expected to continue to grow. To meet the expected demand, a larger airline check-in station is in the works, probably by the end of next year, while a third wing with more gates could be added before the middle of the next decade.