Charleston airport plans next year's spending based on 75% of pre-pandemic passenger levels

The dire predicament facing Charleston airport officials last April when passenger traffic plunged 96 percent forced drastic cuts in spending and put the breaks on big-ticket projects such as expanding the ticketing hall and beginning preliminary work on adding a third wing.

A year later, baggage-wielding travelers have returned and so have the airport's financial prospects, though neither is at pre-pandemic levels.

Though the outlook is better for more normal air travel in a few months, the outlay for next year's spending plan at Charleston International isn't so high-flying.

Airport officials are basing next year's revenue projections on 75 percent of pre-COVID flying patterns.

"We took a conservative approach," said airport CEO Elliott Summey. "We think we can beat that."

The scaled-back financial outlook is with good reason, said Doug Boston, retiring airport finance director.

Officials believe the passenger tally before the virus outbreak was roughly equally divided between tourist and business travelers.

Locked down for a year, travel-starved sightseers are expected to return to more normal vacation patterns as more people get vaccinated, but it's unknown if business travelers will book the same number of flights since so many people now work remotely.

"We had to make our best presumptions," Boston said. "Everything looks great now, and there is a lot of pent-up demand. ... But business travel may never come back like it was."

The proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts in July is $64 million, up by $7 million over last year's spending plan — one that had to be slashed by $25 million and reworked to account for a trickle of travelers amid stay-at-home orders last spring.

The number of passengers, projected in January 2020 to surpass 5 million for the entire year, was scaled back to roughly 3.5 million by the time the pandemic practically cleared out the airport in April of last year. The final ticket-holding numbers for the year were even more dire at less than 2 million for the first time since 2010.

The airport hasn't made a projection for the number of passengers to expect for all of 2021, but for the 12 months starting in July, officials expect to see 3.6 million people arriving and departing from what is normally the state's busiest terminal.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The increased count will help boost the airport's bottom line as more people patronize vendors and pay to park and rent cars.

Like everyone else in the restaurant industry, Delaware North, the company that handles concessions at the airport, doesn't have enough workers.

"They are struggling to find people," Summey said. "They have 16 positions open, and last week they had two applications. They want to be open because they have passengers to serve."

Rental car companies, too, are struggling to meet demand since many firms sold off much of their fleets to survive the pandemic when no one was traveling.

"As soon as they buy more cars, that will help, too," Summey said.

Charleston County Aviation Authority's freeze on spending and hiring has been lifted as well.

Brought back into the spending outlay is the preliminary engineering work for expanding the ticket hall to accommodate more airlines and a future third concourse, being eyed for international flights with six to eight gates.

Two new outgoing baggage carousels will be added to the existing four beneath the ticket counters as well to handle future airport growth.

"We are still preserving our cash and keeping an eye on our expenses," Boston said. "But we don't want to be caught flat-footed. We want to be ready when the growth comes."

The agency plans to hire a dozen workers, increasing its payroll to 204 employees. Nine of those will be for valet services, which the airport decided not to contract out any longer. One new police officer will be added to the existing 36, and two new kitchen staff will be hired for a total of seven.

The budget also includes about $12 million for the remaining debt on the roughly $200 million terminal expansion that was completed in 2016 and the new $88 million parking deck that opened last November. The new multilevel garage has sat mostly empty because of the coronavirus's crimp on travel. Part of it has been used for COVID-19 testing since last fall.

"It's nice to see cars in the new deck," said Helen Hill, chairwoman of the Aviation Authority and CEO of tourism agency Explore Charleston.