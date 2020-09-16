Charleston airport picks up national award for minority inclusion efforts

Charleston International Airport's development of minority-centric programs to entice diversity in kiosks, stores and internships are now the collective recipient of a national award for inclusiveness.

The Airports Council International-North America, a trade group that represents commercial airports in the U.S. and Canada, bestowed the Inclusion Award on Charleston County Aviation Authority recently.

"The importance of minority-owned businesses to our nation’s economy cannot be overstated, and as a board and staff we are committed to an intentional approach that ensures equity and inclusion are core to our mission and extend to all levels of the organization," said airport director and CEO Elliott Summey.

The airport rolled out its kiosk program aimed mainly at incorporating minority-owned, startup businesses in 2018 to complement its existing food, beverage and retail concessions.

It added its first minority-owned storefront last year with the announcement of a Cinnabon shop that's yet to open, and it offered college-level minorities management training opportunities through its summer internship program.

"It's wonderful to see the airport's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts recognized at the national level," said Helen Hill, Aviation Authority chairwoman and CEO of tourism agency Explore Charleston. "Knitting inclusion and engagement into the fabric of our organization and living with a commitment to equity for all remain central tenets of CCAA's vision and strategic planning."

Other 2020 award recipients include Southwest Florida International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and HMSHost Corp.

"This year’s Inclusion Champion Award recipients are a strong showing of successful outreach and advocacy to promote business opportunities and develop a workforce that is reflective of the people we serve," said trade group president and CEO Kevin M. Burke.