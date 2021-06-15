Charleston airport pays $1.5M to settle lawsuit in property dispute near runway's end

Charleston airport officials will pay a landowner $1.496 million for a 4-acre parcel they claimed should not be developed because it sits in the flight path near the end of one of the runways.

"If we want to control the property rights of others, then we should own the land," Charleston County Aviation Authority CEO Elliott Summey said after the board voted unanimously June 15 to the settlement.

He also said protecting the airspace around the runways, which are owned by Joint Base Charleston, is important to the future of the Air Force base in North Charleston.

"Joint Base Charleston is an economic development engine that is vitally important to this airport," Summey said.

Landowner Highway LLC sued Charleston County Aviation Authority in June 2020, alleging the agency's objection to apartments being built on the Dorchester Road site resulted in an inverse condemnation and a regulatory taking of the property.

The company is a partnership between Kevin High of Walk Away Stays, a property management and vacation rental firm, and contractor and developer George Christodal. They sought an unspecified amount of money for damages through a jury trial in the lawsuit.

To avoid a trial and more legal costs, the Aviation Authority and the landowner have been trying for sometime to come to an agreement over a fair price for the property.

"I ... am thankful we reached a mutually beneficial result for our client," Ben Joyce, an attorney with Lesemann & Associates in Charleston, said after the board vote.

Aviation Authority attorney Arnold Goodstein maintained before the lawsuit was filed that the agency did not want to own the land, just the airspace above it. The idea was to prevent residential units from being built on the site because it is in the aircraft protection zone of one of the runways, which are owned by Joint Base Charleston and used by the Air Force and commercial airlines.

High and Christodal wanted to build a multifamily residential development called Beacon Rock with an emphasis on homes for veterans as well as workforce housing. The land is between the Covington Hills and Ashley Acres residential communities.

The property is zoned for multifamily use and is in an unincorporated area of Charleston County. The owners wanted to annex it into North Charleston because the city’s regulations would allow for nearly double the number of apartments, up to 156 from 85 under county zoning.

The airport opposed the annexation request, saying the development could have negative effects on flights and federal funding for Charleston International. The annexation was never approved.

The Aviation Authority offered $360,000 for the airspace rights but not the property in December 2019. The owners declined the deal, saying it amounted to a fraction of what the land is worth.

Airport officials maintained they didn't want to pay more than what the undeveloped property is worth now, which led the landowner to pursue the matter in court.

Highway LLC bought the parcel in 2017 for $325,000, according to public records.