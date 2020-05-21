Charleston airport passengers will encounter changes at TSA checkpoint amid pandemic

Travelers trickling back into Charleston International and other airports across the nation after passenger levels dropped by more than 95 percent during the height of pandemic lockdown will encounter several changes at TSA checkpoints.

The Transportation Security Administration on Thursday announced new safety measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus through cross contamination.

“In the interest of TSA frontline workers and traveler health, TSA is committed to making prudent changes to our screening processes to limit physical contact and increase physical distance as much as possible,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

Among the new measures:

Passengers will no longer hand boarding passes to TSA officers but will place the paper or electronic passes on the readers themselves. The passenger will then hold the pass so the officer can visually inspect it.

Carry-on food items should be separated for X-ray screening and placed in a clear plastic bag before being placed in a bin. TSA Precheck members do not need to remove items from their bags.

Passengers are allowed one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces. Other 3.4-ounce liquid, gel or aerosol items are still permitted. Such items must be removed from carry-on bags and placed in the bin.

Social distancing markers are now placed on floors, and lane use may now be staggered, depending on the airport.

Early arrival, not much of a concern during the height of the pandemic with few people traveling, is now recommended again as new measures may add to screening times.

TSA officers at checkpoint now wear faces masks or shields and gloves, and passengers are encouraged to wear facial protection as well, but they might need to adjust it during screening.

Belts and pocket items such as wallets, keys and phones, must now be placed in carry-on bags instead of into bins.

Plastic shielding is now installed at many travel document checking podiums, bag search and drop-off locations.

Routine cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces in the screening checkpoint area will continue.

Airlines may have their own safety protocols, so check with the airline before leaving home.

For more TSA screening tips, go to www.tsa.gov/coronavirus.