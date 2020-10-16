Charleston airport passengers projected at under 2M for 2020, down 59%

Charleston International will likely see slightly fewer than 2 million passengers for 2020, down nearly two-thirds from last year's record-setting pace, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on the air travel industry, according to new figures.
Through September, the state's busiest airport saw 1.44 million arrivals and departures compared to 3.6 million during the first nine months of 2019.
Airport CEO Elliott Summey estimated 540,000 passengers will be added by Dec. 31 for a total of about 1.98 million, down 59 percent from 4.87 million last year.
Summey's estimate is based on airlines resuming service or adding flights in October, and it's a guess at the upcoming holiday season, though he said it's unclear how many people will choose to stay home rather than take the risk of traveling during the normally busy Thanksgiving and Christmas periods.
"We are on pace to have a good October," Summey said. "The weather is good, and we had one of the best weeks ever last week."
He pointed to the recent rise in coronavirus cases statewide as cause for concern related to future passenger estimates.
"We just have to keep these corona numbers down," he said.
Like every other U.S. airport, Charleston International is still suffering from a sharp plunge in passenger traffic, but the number of travelers continues to inch higher.
In September, the airport saw 151,546 ticket holders, up slightly from August but down 57 percent from a year earlier. Figures for September 2019 were somewhat skewed downward after a coastal evacuation was ordered that month as Hurricane Dorian skirted the coast.
To offset the lost revenue from fewer air travelers, the airport suspended future terminal expansion projects and froze hiring and spending. It also slashed $25 million from the current spending plan through next June.