The state's busiest airport continues to rack up record numbers of air travelers and is on pace to surpass the 4 million mark for the first time.
The number of people flying in and out of Charleston International climbed to nearly 410,000 in October, soaring 13 percent over the same month last year.
So far this year, 3.7 million ticket holders have traveled through the terminal. For all of last year, 3.9 million people flew in and out of the Lowcountry.
The busy holiday travel months of November and December are expected to push the total to around 4.3 million or better, according to airport CEO Paul Campbell.
Last year, the terminal ferried more than 666,000 people during the last two months.
"Our legacy air carriers are busier than ever, and our new airlines are receiving great support from the Lowcountry," Campbell said. "I am confident it will be a new all-time passenger record for us.”
Campbell is already predicting the new year will see growth as well.
In January, Southwest Airlines will resume daily flights to Dallas, and, in April, British Airways will launch Charleston's first nonstop transatlantic flight to London, opening a new market for European travelers twice a week.