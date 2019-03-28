Winter didn't bite into the number of travelers flying in and out of Charleston International Airport.
The state's busiest terminal saw nearly 13 percent more travelers in both January and February over the same month last year.
In January, the airport reported 286,265 ticket holders arriving and departing. That's up about 28 percent over January 2018, but after adjusting for the loss of passengers when the airport was closed for four days during a snowstorm last year, the increase matches that for February.
Last month, the airport showed 296,318 passengers coming and going, a 12.8 percent jump over February 2018.
The tourist travel season in Charleston kicks off in February with the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, and airlines tend to bring back routes from a winter hiatus as people start to travel more with the approach of spring.
Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell attributed the increased passenger counts to the historic city's allure and its growing economic base.
"Our airlines provide destinations people want to get to, and Charleston is attractive to both business and tourism travelers," said airport CEO Paul Campbell. "I don't see our passenger growth slowing down any this year."
The airport is served by eight airlines offering nonstop flights to 28 airports in 24 cities.
On April 4, British Airways will launch twice-weekly nonstop transatlantic service between Charleston and London for the first time, further boosting the airport's passenger numbers.
Last year, Charleston International smashed its previous record for arrivals and departures, setting an all-time high of 4.47 million.
Campbell believes the airport will see between 4.8 million and 4.9 million passengers this year, or close to 10 percent more than last year.
For comparison, the terminal reported 2 million ticket holders coming and going in 2010, showing that it more than doubled its passenger count in eight years.