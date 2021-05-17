Charleston airport passenger traffic climbs to 70% of pre-pandemic volume in April June's count could set record

NORTH CHARLESTON — Nearly 286,000 more people traveled through Charleston International in April than the same month last year.

That's when passenger traffic plunged by 96 percent during the height of stay-at-home orders brought on by the pandemic.

For all of last month, almost 301,000 people arrived at and departed from what has traditionally been the state's busiest terminal. Last year in April, a paltry 15,000 ticket holders passed through the airport.

While last month's passenger count is the highest since the pre-pandemic days in February 2020 when more than 312,000 people trekked through the terminal, it's still 30 percent below average. In 2019, more than 432,000 people boarded or got off an airplane.

Charleston airport's passenger count began ticking up in March as more people were vaccinated against the coronavirus. It had been hovering at 40 percent of normal passenger levels since last summer.

In April, the airport operated at 70 percent of normal passenger volume, based on 2019 figures. That is expected to rise to close to 90 percent in May, and even higher in June.

"We are expecting June to be the best June ever," said Gary Edwards, a liaison between Charleston County Aviation Authority and tourism agency Explore Charleston.

In June 2019, Charleston airport saw 465,504 passengers arriving and departing. That's not the highest number of travelers for one month, but it's close. In May 2019, nearly 470,000 people made their way through the terminal.

Underpinning the prediction of increasing passenger volume going forward are returning and expanding service by some of Charleston's largest air-service providers.

Several carriers brought back service in the spring as travelers became comfortable with flying again. They will add more routes over the summer.

United, JetBlue, Allegiant and Southwest recently announced additional flights from Charleston.

Charleston International also is served by Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier and Silver.