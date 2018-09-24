The number of passengers flying in and out of Charleston International Airport continues to soar.
The state's busiest airport experienced a 15.2 percent jump in ticket holders during August over the same month a year ago, a continuing upward trend for much of this decade fueled by new airlines and new nonstop destinations.
“We’re fortunate in the Lowcountry to have a robust and growing business community supported by powerhouses like Boeing, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo alongside a burgeoning tech sector and Charleston’s vibrate tourism industry," said Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell. "These two forces have helped fuel our growth."
The number of people flying out of Charleston rose 14.9 percent in August to 208,992 over August 2017, while the number of passengers arriving increased 15.6 percent to 212,019.
Through the first eight months of 2018, just under 3 million people have flown in and out of the airport. That's up 12.4 percent over the same period last year.
With four months left in the year, the airport is poised to top 4 million passengers for the first time. Last year 3.99 million people traveled through the airport.
The terminal is expected to take a slight hit because of Hurricane Florence when September's passenger numbers are reported in late October, but it is not expected to be enough to prevent the airport from surpassing the 4 million milestone unless there is a major disruption in air service before the end of the year.
Eight airlines serve Charleston International, flying nonstop to 30 airports in 25 cities across the U.S. The carriers include Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest and United.