The busy Thanksgiving travel period at Charleston International Airport propelled the passenger count at the state's busiest terminal to a new record in November.

More than 412,000 people arrived and departed in November, up nearly 3 percent over the same month last year, according to Caroline Axman, manager of public affairs and strategic initiatives at Charleston County Aviation Authority.

For the year through November, Charleston's airport ferried 4,478,982 million people coming and going, up 8.6 percent over the first 11 months of 2018. The number of passengers during the first 11 months of 2019 is 8,743 more than all 12 months of 2018.

With December's figures still to be counted, the airport is likely to see about 4.85 million travelers for all of 2019 based on early estimates. Last year, 346,000 people arrived and departed at the terminal.

December's numbers won't be released until mid- to late-January.

For perspective, the airport hit the 4-million-passenger mark just two years ago, doubling the number in seven years from 2010.

The addition of new airlines, larger aircraft and more destinations, including British Airways' seasonal flights to London this past year, continues to help boost the passenger count at Charleston's airport.

Charleston's booming economy with international companies such as Boeing, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, its strong tourism base and its emerging tech sector also helped to grow the airport's passenger numbers.

The new passenger record is good news for the airport, but it comes with a downside of having to expand facilities to keep up with the growing number of ticket holders, airport CEO Paul Campbell said.

"I'm pleased to see more travelers continuing to use the airport as we continue to make the airport better with the growth we are going through," Campbell said.

A new five-tier parking deck with more than 3,000 spaces is under construction and the airport is looking to expand its ticket counter space and add an additional wing with more gates over the next five years.

"We have to continue to improve the experience for people coming into the Charleston area through the airport, and we have to make sure we have a variety of destinations for our local people leaving the airport," he said.

Charleston now offers flights to about 30 destinations, though some of them are seasonal.

If the airport adds more destinations next year than those already announced, and it's likely it could, according to Campbell, growth could reach a double-digit percentage.

British Airways will return in late March with the only nonstop, transatlantic flight from South Carolina. Southwest Airlines also announced earlier this month it will add daily flights to Atlanta next summer and Saturday-only service to Kansas City, a new destination for Charleston travelers. Delta Air Lines now serves the Atlanta market exclusively from Charleston.