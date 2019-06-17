British Airways' arrival and other carriers adding new routes propelled Charleston International's passenger count to an 8 percent gain in May.
Nearly 470,000 ticket holders boarded or landed on a plane last month, boosting the state's busiest airport to nearly 1.9 million passengers for the year. That's up 12.4 percent over the first five months of last year.
"We've added several additional flights this year, and we are still a growing part of the world," airport CEO Paul Campbell said. "Between tourism and business growth in the area, we are planning for that to continue at the current pace."
Charleston airport officials believe more than 5 million people will travel through the airport this year, up from a record 4.47 passengers in 2018. Long-range projections call for the number to reach 8 million by 2028.
To put the passenger count in perspective, it was about 2 million in 2010.
The rapid growth with several new airlines adding new destinations and legacy carriers expanding service, along with Charleston's industrial and population boom over the past decade, has led the airport to try to keep up and prepare for more passenger demand in the coming years.
It is currently adding a 3,005-space parking deck behind the existing garage. It is exploring expansion of the ticket counter space to accommodate more carriers, and it will begin the initial engineering work soon to add a third wing with as-yet undetermined number of gates onto the nearly 35-year-old terminal building.
Other additions are in the works as well, including a passenger lounge that's expected to open in late July and a larger fuel depot to service more and larger aircraft as well as Boeing Co.'s fleet of 787 Dreamliner passenger jets assembled beside the airport.
Charleston is now served by nine airlines flying nonstop to 30 airports in 26 cities.