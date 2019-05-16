Led by the state's first nonstop transatlantic flight offering, Charleston International smashed a previous record for the most passengers in April.
With British Airways' launch of twice-weekly flights to London, the annual Cooper River Bridge Run influx and April's usual draw of tourists to historic Charleston, the state's busiest airport ferried a record 432,406 people through its terminal last month.
That's up about 8 percent over the same month last year.
For the year, about 1.4 million tickets holders have flown in and out of Charleston, up 14 percent over the same four months in 2018, according to figures released Thursday by Charleston County Aviation Authority.
The airport is now headed into some of its traditionally busier travel months as the late spring and summer seasons bring in more visitors.
Last year, Charleston airport set a record with 4.47 million passengers coming and going. Airport CEO Campbell believes the terminal could see between 4.7 million and 4.8 million this year if the growth trend continues.
A recent airport forecast projects the number of passengers will climb to close to 8 million by 2028, requiring another wing and expanded ticket counter space on the terminal. A new 3,005-space, five-tier parking deck is already under construction to handle the rise in people arriving and departing.
With British Airways' arrival in April, the terminal is now served by nine airlines flying nonstop to 31 airports in 27 cities.