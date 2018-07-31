The number of people flying in and out of Charleston International Airport climbed to a new record during the first six months of the year.
In June, 446,314 ticket holders traveled through the state's busiest terminal, up nearly 20 percent over the same month last year, according to Charleston County Aviation Authority.
That pushed the number of passengers for the first half of the year to more than 2.1 million, up 10.4 percent over the same period last year.
"We knocked it out of the park in June," said airport CEO Paul Campbell.
Several airlines have added new routes while others such as Frontier and Allegiant launched service this year in and out of the Lowcountry.
On Aug. 15, Denver-based Frontier will offer nonstop flights twice a week to Minneapolis-St. Paul, a new destination for uninterrupted service from Charleston. Flights will be on Wednesday and Saturday through Nov. 14.
The passenger totals for the first half of the year could push Charleston International to a new record this year.
"We are on track to top 4 million passengers in 2018," Campbell said. "That will be a major milestone for CHS."
The airport director believes the passenger count could reach 4.4 million this year.
Last year, the airport ferried 3.98 million people coming and going through its terminal.