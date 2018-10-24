Hurricane Florence did little to ground the continuing rise in passengers at the state's busiest airport in September.
The number of ticket holders at Charleston International climbed nearly 9 percent last month to 315,970, according to Charleston County Aviation Authority.
Through the first nine months of the year, 3.3 million people have flown in and out of the Lowcountry. That's up 12 percent over the same period last year and sets the pace for the year's tally to swell to a new record.
"With three months left in the year, we are on track to hit a record-breaking milestone," airport CEO Paul Campbell said. "I expect we will top 4.3 million passengers in 2018."
With more airlines flying more routes to more destinations, the airport has consistently grown during the past decade. In 2010, for instance the number of travelers stood at about 2 million. Eight airlines currently serve Charleston.
The airport's runways were closed for two full days during the lingering threat of Hurricane Florence, which came ashore in southeastern North Carolina before creeping across the northern part of South Carolina with flooding rains in mid-September.
The airport is already looking ahead to increased passenger counts in 2019.
Next year, British Airways will launch South Carolina's first transatlantic flights with twice-weekly nonstop service between Charleston and London's Heathrow Airport.
"We look forward to what the next few months bring and to what 2019 has in store," Campbell said.