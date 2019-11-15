Charleston International is closing in on landing a new passenger record.

Through the first 10 months of this year, South Carolina's busiest airport ferried just over 4 million travelers coming and going, up 9.2 percent over the same time period in 2018.

In October, the terminal saw nearly 450,000 ticketholders arriving and departing, up almost 10 percent over the same month last year.

Airport officials predict the airport will shepherd between 4.8 million and 4.9 million passengers this year. Last year, the airport set a new record at 4.47 million people coming and going through its 15 gates.

Figuring in a 9 percent increase for November and December over last year's numbers, the airport is likely to see about 814,000 additional travelers before the end of the year.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

For perspective, in 2010 Charleston International saw about 2 million passengers, a number that will be close to 2.5 times higher by the end of this year.

The Lowcountry airport is served by nine airlines traveling to more than two dozen destinations nonstop.