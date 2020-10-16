Charleston airport passenger count projected at under 2 million for all of 2020, down 59%

Charleston airport will likely see just under 2 million passengers for all of 2020, down by nearly two-thirds from last year's record-setting pace because of the coronavirus.
That's the latest estimate by Charleston County Aviation Authority CEO Elliott Summey.
Through the first nine months of the year, the state's busiest terminal saw 1.44 million people arriving and departing. During the same time period last year, 3.6 million ticket holders had flown in and out of Charleston.
Airport CEO Elliott Summey believes another 540,000 arrivals and departures will be added during the final three months of the year, boosting the terminal's total to about 1.98 million.
That would bring the total number of travelers in and out of the airport to 59 percent below last year's 4.87 million.
Summey's estimate is based on airlines resuming service or adding more flights in October and it's a guess at the upcoming holiday season, though he said it's unclear how many people will choose to stay home instead of visiting family and friends during the normally busy Thanksgiving and Christmas travel seasons.
"We are on pace to have a good October," Summey said. "The weather is good, and we had one of best weeks ever last week."
He pointed to the recent rise in coronavirus cases statewide as cause for concern related to future passenger estimates and said the airport and the public must do everything they can to follow health guidelines.
"We just have to keep these corona numbers down," he said.
Like other airports, Charleston International is still suffering from the sharp plunge in passenger traffic, but the number of travelers continues to pace higher ever so slowly month after month.
In September, the airport saw 151,546 ticket holders arrive and depart, slightly more than those choosing to fly in August.
That's down 57 percent from last year, but far less than the 96 percent plunge in April during the height of the economic lockdown and stay-home orders.
In September 2019, nearly 353,000 people passed through the airport, a figure somewhat skewed downward after the governor ordered a coastal evacuation in early September last year as Hurricane Dorian skirted the coast.
To offset the lost revenue from fewer air travelers, the airport suspended future terminal expansion projects and froze hiring and spending. It also slashed $25 million from the current spending plan through next June.
In March, finance director Doug Boston said the airport had $65 million in reserves and could cover its basic expenses for two years at 30 percent of its departing passenger volume.
The airport is currently operating with about 40 percent of travelers from pre-pandemic levels.