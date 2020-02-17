Charleston airport passenger count jumps 6.3% in January

The number of passengers at Charleston International Airport grew by 6.3 percent in January over the same month last year.

The state's busiest terminal saw more than 304,000 people arriving and departing last month, according to Caroline Axman of Charleston County Aviation Authority.

The increase comes after the airport reported 4.87 million ticketholders passed through its 15 gates last year, about 400,000 more than in 2018.

For perspective, Charleston International shepherded 2 million passengers in 2010.

The continued growth comes as more airlines fly larger planes to more destinations from the Lowcountry.

Alaska Airlines will expand to daily service March 21 with the addition of a Saturday nonstop transcontinental flight.

Last year, the airport landed its first nonstop transatlantic service with twice-weekly British Airways flights between Charleston and London. That service will return March 29.

Nine airlines serve Charleston International, flying nonstop to nearly 30 destinations.

To handle its continuing growth, the airport is building a 3,005-space, five-tier parking deck and plans to expand the airline check-in section as well as add a new wing over the next few years.