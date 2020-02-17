You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Charleston airport passenger count jumps 6.3% in January

Charleston airport food court
Buy Now

Passengers visit the Food Court at Charleston International Airport. The state's busiest terminal started the new year with a 6.3 percent jump in airline passengers over January 2019. Warren L. Wise/Staff

The number of passengers at Charleston International Airport grew by 6.3 percent in January over the same month last year.

The state's busiest terminal saw more than 304,000 people arriving and departing last month, according to Caroline Axman of Charleston County Aviation Authority.

The increase comes after the airport reported 4.87 million ticketholders passed through its 15 gates last year, about 400,000 more than in 2018.

For perspective, Charleston International shepherded 2 million passengers in 2010.

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


The continued growth comes as more airlines fly larger planes to more destinations from the Lowcountry.

Alaska Airlines will expand to daily service March 21 with the addition of a Saturday nonstop transcontinental flight.

Last year, the airport landed its first nonstop transatlantic service with twice-weekly British Airways flights between Charleston and London. That service will return March 29.

Nine airlines serve Charleston International, flying nonstop to nearly 30 destinations.

To handle its continuing growth, the airport is building a 3,005-space, five-tier parking deck and plans to expand the airline check-in section as well as add a new wing over the next few years.

Reach Warren L. Wise at 843-937-5524. Follow him on Twitter @warrenlancewise.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News