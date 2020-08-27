Charleston airport passenger count improves slightly in July

The number of passengers at Charleston International Airport continues to edge up from the depth of the coronavirus lockdown in April, when air travel plunged 96 percent, but the numbers are still off considerably from pre-pandemic levels.

In July, nearly 149,000 ticket holders flew in and out of the state’s busiest airport, marking a 35 percent increase over June’s figures of nearly 110,000.

Still, last month’s passenger count is 68 percent off the pace from July 2019.

Through the first seven months of 2020, almost 1.14 million air travelers passed through the terminal, down about 60 percent from 2.8 million during the first seven months of 2019.

Last year in July, 464,242 people passed through the airport and helped to lead Charleston International to a record 4.87 million passengers arriving and departing for the year.

This year won’t come close to that as the pandemic continues to bite into air travel, but airport CEO Elliott Summey said Charleston International is benefiting somewhat from the area's reputation as a travel destination.

"We are blessed to live where we live," Summey said. "People still want to come to Charleston."

July's volume got a boost from a relatively strong Fourth of July increase in passenger traffic and from some routes brought back by airlines after the spring lockdown.

As for full recovery of all flights, Summey believes it could take 12 months after a vaccine is introduced. Without a vaccine, he couldn't say when air travel will return to previous levels.

"I don't know," he said. "It's anybody's guess."

The airport adopted a policy in mid-July that requires anyone inside the passenger terminal to wear a mask to help stop the spread of the virus.

"Hopefully, with that and sanitizing efforts we can help assure passengers and the airlines we are doing all we can on safety and health measures," Summey said.