Charleston airport passenger count edges up from pandemic abyss; still down 60% for year

Charleston International is still suffering from the sharp plunge in passenger traffic, but the number of travelers continues to pace higher ever so slowly month after month.

In September, the state's busiest airport saw 151,546 ticket holders arrive and depart, slightly more than those choosing to fly in August.

That's down 57 percent from last year, but far less than the 96 percent plunge in April during the height of the economic lockdown and stay-home orders.

Through the first nine months of 2020, about 1.44 million air travelers passed through the terminal, down 60 percent from last year, when 3.6 million people had flown through Charleston by September.

In September 2019, nearly 353,000 people passed through the airport, a figure somewhat skewed downward after the governor ordered a coastal evacuation in early September last year when Hurricane Dorian skirted the coast before making landfall in Cape Hatteras, N.C.

Still, last year's number of travelers in September helped propel the airport to 4.87 million arrivals and departures for the year.

This year won't come close to that as the pandemic continues to hamper air travel, but the airport does expect the number of travelers to increase in the months ahead as some airlines add flights or resume service.

Airport CEO Elliott Summey doesn't expect air travel to return to pre-pandemic levels until several months after an effective vaccine is widely available.

To offset the lost revenue from fewer air travelers, the airport suspended future terminal expansion projects and froze hiring and spending. It also slashed $25 million from the current spending plan through next June.

In March, finance director Doug Boston said the airport had $65 million in reserves and could cover its basic expenses for two years at 30 percent of its departing passenger volume.

The airport is currently operating with about 40 percent of travelers from pre-pandemic levels.