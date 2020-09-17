Charleston airport passenger count continued to improve in August

The number of passengers at Charleston International improved slightly in August as the airport continues to claw its way from the spring abyss when 96 percent of its usual travel load decided to stay home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Last month, just under 150,000 ticket holders flew in and out of the state's busiest airport, slightly above the count in July when passenger levels were 35 percent higher than in June.

Still, passenger traffic is down 66.5 percent from August 2019.

Through the first eight months of 2020, 1.285 million air travelers passed through the terminal, down about 61 percent from last year when nearly 3.3 million people had flown through Charleston by August.

In August 2019, 447,064 people passed through the airport and helped lead Charleston International to a record 4.87 million passengers arriving and departing for the year.

This year won't come close to that as the pandemic continues to gnaw into air travel, but the airport does expect numbers to increase as the year progresses.

United Airlines is bringing back a daily nonstop flight to Denver in October along with JetBlue Airways resuming flights to Fort Lauderdale next month.

And later this year in December, JetBlue is adding the Palmetto State's first coast-to-coast flight between South Carolina and California with nonstop service between Charleston and Los Angeles.

Airport CEO Elliott Summey said the new flights will help but he doesn't expect a return to full service until sometime after a successful vaccine has been introduced.

To offset the lost revenue from fewer air travelers, the airport suspended future terminal expansion projects and froze hiring and spending. It also slashed $25 million from the current spending plan through next June.

In March, finance director Doug Boston said the airport had $65 million in reserves and could cover its basic expenses for two years at 30 percent of its departing passenger volume.

It is currently operating with about 34 percent of travelers from pre-pandemic levels.