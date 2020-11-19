Charleston airport passenger count climbs again; terminal sees 40% of pre-pandemic level

The number of travelers at Charleston International Airport continues to climb each month from the depths of the economic lockdown in the spring because of the coronavirus.

In October, Charleston's terminal saw just over 33,000 more ticket holders coming and going than in September.

Nearly 185,000 passengers traveled through the state's busiest airport, the most since March when nearly 195,000 people flew in and out of the Lowcountry.

So far this year, Charleston's terminal has seen 1.6 million passengers coming and going. That compares to 4 million during the first 10 months of 2019.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Charleston has been running at about 40 percent of its pre-pandemic passenger levels with slight increases each month since the lockdown in the spring when travel plunged by 96 percent locally and across the country.

For the year, Charleston is expecting just under 2 million passengers arriving and departing. That compares to the record 4.87 million for all of 2019.

David McMahon, the Transportation Security Administration federal security director for South Carolina, believes Charleston International Airport will see about 50 percent of its pre-COVID passenger count over the Thanksgiving holiday.