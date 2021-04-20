Charleston airport passenger count climbs above 200,000 for 1st time in 13 months

The number of passengers at Charleston International surpassed 200,000 in March for the first time since February 2020, just before the pandemic crippled the state's busiest airport and the U.S. airline industry.

"I believe we are turning the corner," said Elliott Summey, CEO of Charleston County Aviation Authority.

He also believes March's passenger count will more than double by June.

"It's what I've been saying all along: vaccinations, vaccinations, vaccinations," Summey said. "The more vaccinations we see, the more people will fly. There is a lot of pent-up demand for travel."

Airport officials reported 229,330 ticket holders arrived and departed last month. That's the most since the pre-pandemic days when more than 312,000 people traveled through the terminal during the second month of last year.

March's numbers were up 18 percent over 12 months earlier, but down 44 percent from March 2019, when more than 406,000 passengers landed and departed.

The volume of travelers is expected to continue climbing during the spring as airlines bring back 90 percent of normal seating capacity by May, based on 2019 figures, according to airport officials.

Airlines are beefing up their flight offerings as travelers become comfortable with flying once again amid increased vaccinations rates.

The airport has been operating at 40 percent of usual capacity for several months, and any uptick in the passenger count is welcome news.

Summey believes Charleston, a tourist-heavy destination, will run about 10-12 percent higher in passenger numbers than many other recovering airports across the U.S. He predicts April's numbers will come in about 75 percent of normal passenger capacity, but he is looking ahead to June for a stellar performance.

"I hope we can surpass numbers from June 2019 with those in June of 2021," he said. "I believe we can, and my hope is to continue that trend through the end of the year."

It's a tall order. In June 2019, Charleston airport saw 465,504 passengers arriving and departing. That's more than twice the number from last month.