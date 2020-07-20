Charleston airport lands more passengers in June, but numbers still down 58% at mid-year

The number of passengers at Charleston International Airport continues to climb from the depth of the coronavirus lockdown in April when air travel plunged 96 percent, but the numbers are still off by more than half at the mid-year point.

In June, nearly 110,000 ticket holders flew in and out of the state's busiest terminal, marking a 115 percent increase over May's figures of just over 51,000. Still, last month's passenger count is 76 percent off the pace from June 2019.

So far this year through June, just under 1 million people passed through the terminal. That’s down about 58 percent from the same period last year.

Through the first six months of last year, nearly 2.4 million people flew in and out of Charleston's airport.

Last year in June, 469,160 people passed through the airport and helped to lead Charleston International to a record 4.87 million passengers arriving and departing for the year.

This year won't come close to that as the pandemic continues to gnaw into air travel.

"The numbers are still not great, but they are going in the right direction," said Charleston airport CEO Elliott Summey. "As airlines add more flights and more seats, it will help the numbers."

July's numbers will get a boost from a relatively strong Fourth of July increase in passenger traffic and from some routes brought back by airlines after the spring lockdown, but Summey called the surge in coronavirus cases worrisome for what it means to further increases in the number of air travelers.

"It's important that people wear a mask, wash their hands frequently and social distance," he said.

That's the main reason the airport adopted a new policy July 13 that anyone in the terminal is required to wear a mask.

Looking forward, he hopes air traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels by late 2021, but it all depends on the development of a vaccine and consumer confidence in flying again.

"We will just have to wait and see," he said. "Hopefully, it will be back by then, but it could be later."