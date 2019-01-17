Visitors will soon have to dole out a few more bucks to rent a car at Charleston International.
The airport's governing board voted unanimously Thursday to raise its surcharge on car rentals by $1.50 to $5 a day per rented vehicle. The fee, called the customer facility charge, hasn't budged since 2006.
The higher rate is expected to raise an extra $1.9 million. It takes effect March 1.
"I'm asking the board to make it competitive with surrounding airports," said Doug Boston, finance director for the Charleston County Aviation Authority.
Based on figures from the airport agency, Columbia Metropolitan charges $6 per vehicle while Atlanta adds $5. Nearby airports in Myrtle Beach, Greenville and Charlotte levy a fee of $4. Savannah charges $3.
"It doesn't really affect anyone in South Carolina," Boston said. "It affects out-of-towners who want to rent a car."
The current surcharge now generates about $4.4 million a year in revenue for Charleston International.
The extra money is meant to help pay for an $88 million parking garage to be constructed starting in February, according to CEO Paul Campbell.
"It will help us retire the debt on the bonds," Campbell said of the increased fee.
Debt on the new deck will be $72 million. The airport will pump in some of its own money along with federal funds to make up the difference in the construction cost. Thirty-year bonds to be issued next month will yield an average interest rate of 3.7 percent for investors.
The airport, with its growing revenue from increased passenger traffic, received solid reviews from credit rating agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's, according to its bond attorney, Sam Howell.
"They are using very complimentary terms to describe the airport and its management," Howell said.
That, he said, is helping the Aviation Authority go into debt with better borrowing terms.
Construction is expected to begin in February on the 3,005-space garage behind the existing three-level deck. When completed in late 2020, rental cars will be moved to the ground level of the new structure, "providing much-improved shelter from weather and pick-up and drop-off convenience to travelers," according to Boston.
The relocation also will help position the airport for its next expansion project. Officials are already talking about the need for a third concourse with at least five gates by the middle of the next decade. It will likely be built where the rental cars are parked now, next to the existing passenger terminal.
The new deck is being constructed to meet the growth in passengers at the state's busiest terminal. In November, the airport surpassed 4 million passengers coming and going in one year for the first time, doubling the number of ticket holders since 2010. About 4.4 million are expected for all of 2018.
The airport has six on-site rental car firms: Alamo, Avis, Budget, Enterprise, Hertz and National. Two off-site firms also serve the airport. They are Dollar and Thrifty. Airport officials said the companies had been notified about the daily fee increase and none opposed it.