South Carolina's busiest airport will soon be equipped with a security system no other airport in the U.S. now has.
Charleston International, with its growing fleet of airlines, nonstop destinations and 4 million passengers a year, is adding gunshot detection sensors to alert police and ticket holders of an incident on the pre-security side of the terminal where people check in, collect bags and rent cars.
It's the first airport in the nation to install the gunshot recognition system in the public part of a passenger terminal, according to Kendra Noonan of Shooter Detection Systems, the Massachusetts-based company selected to provide the technique.
The public side of the terminal includes all of the sections before ticket holders go through the security checkpoint, where the Transportation Security Administration screens passengers and carry-on bags for potentially dangerous items.
The extra level of protection follows a spate of mass public shootings, including one in early 2017 in the baggage claim area of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in South Florida that left five people dead and six others wounded.
Charleston's terminal itself offers a reminder of the city's own mass shooting. A tribute to the nine victims of the Emanuel AME Church massacre in 2015 is on display beside the atrium.
The new system, at a cost of about $170,000, is meant to keep the flying public as safe as possible, airport CEO Paul Campbell said.
“With this system our first responders will quickly receive shot location information so they can respond directly to a verified threat," he said. "It’s life-saving technology that adds a vital layer of security against the active shooter threat.”
The system includes sensors that detect gunshots and visual flashes from a fired weapon, alerting people in the terminal and emergency personnel immediately of a shooting incident.
"Hopefully, we will never need it, but we will have it just in case," Campbell said.
The system can be configured to create gunshot detection alarms, activate door locking or open doors for safe exiting, queue cameras to record a shooter’s location, and stream live video along with maps to reduce response time to active shooter incidents, according to Shooter Detection Systems.
Campbell said the airport is working to add the system to its digital flight information boards posted throughout the terminal so passengers will know immediately when a threat exists.
"It triggers something over at the communication center so it can alert police right away," he said. The communication center is in another building away from the terminal.
The company that provides the system has installed similar measures in airport administration buildings since early 2017, but never in a public passenger terminal.
“The airport’s security forces and area first responders will now have maximum situational awareness to respond faster and save lives when seconds matter most to the airport’s passengers, vendors and staff,” Dan Marshall of Shooter Detection Systems said in a statement.
Johnson Controls Security Solutions, a partner with the program provider, is installing the system and will maintain it. The gunshot detection system is certified by the Department of Homeland Security, according to the vendor.