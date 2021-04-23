Charleston airport expansions earmarked in new $64M budget

Passengers have returned to Charleston International and so have plans to expand the airport.

A year after the 96 percent plunge in travelers last spring forced deep spending cuts and halted preliminary engineering work to expand the terminal, officials have decided to go ahead with those plans.

The reason: They said they don't won't to be caught off guard when passenger growth returns to pre-pandemic levels within a couple of years.

A freeze on spending and hiring has been lifted as well.

For the next budget year beginning in July, though, officials aren't projecting a full return of air travelers.

Next year's revenue projections are based on 75 percent of pre-COVID flying patterns.

"We took a conservative approach," airport CEO Elliott Summey said. "We think we can beat that."

Officials believe the passenger tally before the virus outbreak was roughly equally divided between tourist and business travelers.

Locked down for a year, travel-starved vacationers are starting to fly again, according to most major airlines. It's less clear whether business travelers will book the same number of flights now that so many of them have learned to work remotely.

"We had to make our best presumptions," said Doug Boston, the airport's retiring finance director. "Everything looks great now, and there is a lot of pent-up demand. ... But business travel may never come back like it was."

The proposed budget for the new fiscal year is $64 million, up by $7 million over the current spending plan, which was slashed by $25 million because of the sudden air-travel slowdown that began about 13 months ago.

In January 2020, the airport projected the number of passengers would surpass 5 million for the entire calendar year. The actual number came in at less than 2 million, a 10-year low.

The airport hasn't made traffic projections for 2021, but for the next fiscal year it's expecting to handle about 3.6 million passengers, which should will help boost the bottom line.

The budget resumes engineering work tied to a proposed terminal expansion to accommodate more airlines and a future third concourse for international flights.

"We are still preserving our cash and keeping an eye on our expenses," Boston said. "But we don't want to be caught flat-footed. We want to be ready when the growth comes."

The budget also includes about $12 million for paying down debt from the $200 million terminal expansion completed in 2016 and an $88 million parking deck that opened in November. The garage has sat mostly empty for the past six months, though part of the structure has been used for COVID-19 testing.

"It's nice to see cars in the new deck," said Helen Hill, chairwoman of the Charleston County Aviation Authority and CEO of tourism agency Explore Charleston.