Charleston airport expansion projects return in next year's $64M spending plan

Passengers have returned to Charleston International Airport and so have plans to expand the terminal.

A year after the 96 percent plunge in travelers last spring forced drastic spending cuts and halted preliminary engineering work to expand the ticket hall and add a third wing, airport officials say they are going ahead with those plans.

They say they do not won't to be caught off guard when passenger growth returns to normal levels within a couple of years.

For the budget year beginning in July, though, airport officials aren't planning on the full return of air travelers.

Next year's revenue projections are based on 75 percent of pre-COVID flying patterns.

"We took a conservative approach," said airport CEO Elliott Summey. "We think we can beat that."

The scaled-back financial outlook is with good reason, said Doug Boston, retiring airport finance director.

Officials believe the passenger tally before the virus outbreak was roughly equally divided between tourist and business travelers.

Locked down for a year, travel-starved sightseers are expected to return to more normal vacation patterns as more people get vaccinated, but it's unknown if business travelers will book the same number of flights since so many people now work remotely.

"We had to make our best presumptions," Boston said. "Everything looks great now, and there is a lot of pent-up demand. ... But business travel may never come back like it was."

The proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts in July is $64 million, up by $7 million over last year's spending plan — one that had to be slashed by $25 million and reworked to account for a trickle of travelers amid stay-at-home orders last spring.

In January 2020, the airport projected the number of ticket holders would surpass 5 million for the entire year. When the pandemic nearly cleared out the terminal last April, the number was rolled back to roughly 3.5 million. The final passenger count for the year was even more dire — less than 2 million for the first time since 2010.

The airport hasn't made a projection for the number of passengers to expect for all of 2021, but for the 12 months starting in July, officials expect to see 3.6 million people arriving and departing from what is normally the state's busiest terminal.

The increased count, for the next fiscal year, will help boost the airport's bottom line as more people patronize vendors and pay to park and rent cars.

Charleston County Aviation Authority's freeze on spending and hiring has been lifted as well.

Brought back into the spending outlay is the preliminary engineering work for expanding the ticket hall to accommodate more airlines and a future third concourse, being eyed for international flights with six to eight gates.

Two new outgoing baggage carousels will be added to the existing four beneath the ticket counters as well to handle future airport growth.

"We are still preserving our cash and keeping an eye on our expenses," Boston said. "But we don't want to be caught flat-footed. We want to be ready when the growth comes."

The agency plans to hire a dozen workers, increasing its payroll to 204 employees. Nine of those will be for valet services, which the airport decided not to contract out any longer. One new police officer will be added to the existing 36, and two new kitchen staff will be hired for a total of seven.

The budget also includes about $12 million for the remaining debt on the roughly $200 million terminal expansion that was completed in 2016 and the new $88 million parking deck that opened last November. The new multilevel garage has sat mostly empty because of the coronavirus's crimp on travel. Part of it has been used for COVID-19 testing since last fall.

"It's nice to see cars in the new deck," said Helen Hill, chairwoman of the Aviation Authority and CEO of tourism agency Explore Charleston.