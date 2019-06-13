State senator and former Alcoa executive Paul Campbell began piloting the state's busiest airport in 2013.
Now, the board of Charleston County Aviation Authority is considering extending his contract, possibly for another two years after it expires in August.
A five-member panel led by Charleston's chief tourism official, Helen Hill, who also sits on the airport board, will consider the terms of Campbell's new contract Thursday and make a recommendation to the full board when it meets later this month.
Campbell, 72, was tapped to take the helm in August 2013 after former director Sue Stevens' sudden departure and the legal wrangling that ensued with the politically charged board at the time. Her resignation occurred just as the airport was about to embark on a $200 million overhaul of the terminal.
In 2017, the board approved a two-year extension of Campbell's contract, boosting his salary to $250,000 a year. He started at $192,000 in 2013 before getting an increase in pay to $225,000 in 2015.
"I didn't take the job for the pay," Campbell said this week. "I took it to serve the public."
Campbell, an engineer, steered the airport through the four-year expansion and renovation of the terminal and has seen airline service grow with new airlines and new routes during his tenure. Alaska, Allegiant, Frontier and British Airways have all launched service out of Charleston since 2015.
The airport's passenger count has steadily increased in recent years, rising to a record 4.47 million last year. It's projected to surpass 5 million this year. To put the airport's growth in perspective, the number of passengers stood at about 2 million in 2010.
The airport is currently building a five-tier, 3,005-space parking deck that is expected to open in November 2020. Airport staff also is looking at expanding the airline ticket counter space and will embark on early engineering for a third wing with more gates that officials believe will be needed by 2023.
The airport hopes to keep Campbell around for his leadership and engineering skills as it moves into a new expansion phase.
A separate airport committee is working on terms of a legal services contract. Arnold Goodstein has served as the Aviation Authority's attorney for several years.