A Charleston airport board member is now the new deputy director of communications and will oversee human resources for the agency at a starting salary of $165,000.
Former North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor started Monday in the new position at Charleston County Aviation Authority.
He recently stepped down from the North Charleston position after 16 years. Pryor also served as ground transportation manager at Charleston International for 16½ years before becoming a TV reporter at WCBD Channel 2 for four years, starting in 1999.
Pryor replaces former communications coordinator Charlene Gunnells, who left the agency earlier this year and is now working at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Gunnells earned about $83,000 a year before her departure in late January.
Airport CEO Paul Campbell said Pryor is earning significantly more than Gunnells because he is taking on more duties.
"He will be doing other things besides communications," Campbell said.
That includes overseeing the personnel department.
Campbell said 31 people applied for the advertised position, but Pryor's experience and qualifications outweighed the other candidates.
"His time working for the airport previously was a big factor and he has experience working with the media from when he worked at Channel 2 and with North Charleston," Campbell said. "We had a lot of folks with a lot of qualifications, but nobody had the extensive qualifications that he had."
The current manager of human resources, Julie Free, will report to Pryor, Campbell said.
Pryor said the new position is like coming back home for him.
"It's a wonderful opportunity," he said. "It's what I certainly enjoy doing from communications to marketing and management."
Pryor's pay is nearly $100,000 a year more than he was earning as the spokesman for North Charleston police, where he was paid just over $68,000 a year, according to the city's website.
Pryor had to resign his legislatively appointed seat on the board to accept the position. Charleston County's House delegation is now accepting applications to fill Pryor's unexpired four-year term, which ends in June 2021.
The Aviation Authority has two other deputy directors.
Hernan Pena is the second in command under Campbell and serves as deputy executive director and chief operating officer. He earns $193,000. Doug Boston is deputy director and chief financial officer. He earns $185,000.
Pryor is not the first person who served on the board to accept a position at the airport.
Pena, former director of traffic and transportation for the City of Charleston, served as the proxy for former mayor Joe Riley on several occasions before joining the agency in 2016. The mayor of Charleston automatically has a seat on the 11-member board along with the mayors of North Charleston and Mount Pleasant, where the Aviation Authority operates airports.
Pena was hired for his engineering experience to help guide the airport through its numerous expansion projects lately and in the foreseeable future.