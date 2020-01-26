The Charleston County board that oversees the state's busiest airport will meet Monday to consider who will be its next CEO.

A person close to the talks said the board is considering Charleston County Council chairman Elliott Summey without a formal search process.

Paul Campbell, a Republican state senator from Goose Creek and a former Alcoa executive, has led Charleston County Aviation Authority for the past seven years. His $300,000-a-year contract expires in June and he wants to step down from the full-time job.

Summey, the son of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, did not return messages for comment Sunday.

Helen Hill, who chairs the 11-member board, also did not respond for comment.

Board member Henry Fishburne said Sunday that he believes the agency should seek applications for the job.

"To me, it's not about the person but about the process," Fishburne said.

"I strongly believe that we ought to follow the normal procedure that all governmental bodies go through for something like this," Fishburne said. "As much as we possibly can, we ought to deal with matters like this in public session."

He said the board initiated a search a couple of years ago when Campbell was considering stepping down and received about 50 applications, but then Campbell decided to stay on.

"There's no reason to do it without going through the standard procedure," Fishburne said. "I think that would be better for everybody."

He also believes the airport is no longer part of the sleepy coastal town that Charleston once was and that the makeup of the board should change to include people who are more knowledgeable about aviation and the military, since Joint Base Charleston owns the runways.

"I would hope the state would look at changing our form of governance," he said. "We are a political body now."

The board is currently made up of the mayors of Charleston County's three largest cities where the Aviation Authority operates airports, three appointees each by the Senate and House, the chairman of Charleston County Council and a joint appointee by the city and county.

"We need to change the structure of the board and get highly qualified people on there," Fishburne said.

Campbell joined the airport in 2013.

Summey has served on County Council since 2008. If he is chosen to lead the airport, he will have to step off of his position as County Council chairman when he takes over at the airport, if it's before the end of the year, because that position automatically has a seat on the Aviation Authority under state law. His four-year term expires in December.

Campbell, 73, said he won't step aside completely and may continue to serve in some capacity until next year.

"At some point the ride has to come to an end," Campbell said of his service for the past seven years. "The airport is moving in the right direction, and we have a 5-year, 10-year and even a 15-year plan, so we know what's coming."

Campbell added he will be around because he doesn't plan to leave the Lowcountry when he retires from his airport job.