The attorney of the state's busiest airport is now being paid the agency's highest salary.
Longtime Charleston International Airport legal counsel Arnold Goodstein is now earning $325,000, more than the base salary recently approved for airport CEO Paul Campbell.
The 11-member Charleston County Aviation Authority approved Goodstein's contract in late June, when they raised Campbell's salary to $300,000 a year, but they did not release the amount of Goodstein's pay at the time, saying some items were still being negotiated.
Airport officials pointed to Goodstein's tenure as reasons for the boost in pay from $250,000 last year. He also is not an airport employee and does not get employee benefits.
"Goodstein has represented the Authority as legal counsel for over 20 years, and in that time has developed special knowledge of the aviation industry as well as the Authority’s business practices and legal needs," the panel said in a statement.
"As general counsel, Goodstein will continue to provide legal services to the Authority on legal matters, including regulatory compliance, policy issues and litigation," the statement read. "The board recognized Goodstein’s considerable contribution to the Authority over the last 20 years and looks forward to his continuous guidance and expertise as general counsel."
Goodstein thanked the airport board for the two-year contract.
"I appreciate the trust and the confidence the board has placed in me," Goodstein said. "I have represented the Authority for many years, and I have gained a little expertise in the area over that time."
Goodstein began serving as the Aviation Authority attorney in 1998.
In late June, the board voted 9-1 to extend Goodstein's contract.
Board member Henry Fishburne held the lone vote against the legal services contract extension because he said he had concerns about the salary and wanted a backup in the legal department. One board member, Mayor Will Haynie of Mount Pleasant, was absent at that meeting.
The board voted unanimously on Campbell's salary and one-year contract extension through August of next year. He previously was earning $250,000 a year. He was hired in 2013.
Campbell, who also is a state lawmaker, was not involved in the board's contract extension for Goodstein.